TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa flight was diverted to Atlanta after a passenger was found with a box cutter, according to officials.

Frontier Airlines said in a statement to 8 On Your Side that Flight 1761 left Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday afternoon.

However, it had to be diverted to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the box cutter was found — causing the crew to declare an emergency “due to an unruly passenger,” according to the FAA.

The FAA said the plane landed safely at around 8:45 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.

The passenger was taken into custody for questioning by police in Atlanta, according to Frontier.

The airline said all passengers were removed from the plane and given overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta.

They were put on another flight to Tampa Saturday morning.

The FAA said it is continuing to investigate the incident.