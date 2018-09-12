Florence steadily making way to US East Coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- A dangerous Hurricane Florence is steadily making its way to the U.S. East Coast.
At 5 a.m., the storm was centered 575 miles (925 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving at 17 mph (28 kph).
Strengthening is forecast through Wednesday.
It was a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm but was expected to keep drawing energy from the warm water and intensify to near Category 5, which means winds of 157 mph (253 kph) or higher.
President Donald Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia, opening the way for federal aid.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens lands new role on NCIS
- Tropical Storm Olivia bears down on Hawaii
- Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday
- SFO, other airports canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Florence