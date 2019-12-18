Florida grandma to serve life in prison after killing woman to steal her identity

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) — Lois Riess killed Pamela Hutchinson to steal her identity and now the grandmother will spend her life in prison.

Riess pleaded guilty to the crime Tuesday in Fort Myers.

In exchange for the plea, the state agreed to take the death penalty off the table.

So Riess was sentenced to life in prison.

Hutchinson, 59, was found dead in a condo in April 2018.

Surveillance video caught Riess leaving the scene and taking Hutchinson’s car.

Riess has also been charged in Minnesota for allegedly killing her husband.