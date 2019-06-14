Florida land once owned by Bin Laden family sold to build apartments

OAKLAND, FL (CNN) — A Florida community is concerned about a proposal for a home once owned by the family of Osama Bin Laden.

The 1920s mansion used to belong to Khalil Bin Laden, the brother of the infamous terrorist, for more than 20 years.

Khalil and his family fled the U.S. after Sept. 11, 2001 and never returned.

The house sits on a 17-acre lot in the town of Oakland.

The current homeowner says he sold the land around the home. A plan for hundreds of apartment units are now in the works, but neighbors have been fighting the proposal for months.

They say if the apartments go up, their property values will go down.

Town leaders plan to have a public hearing about the proposed project next week.

