Florida man accidentally shoots 7-year-old

SANFORD, Fla. (CNN) — Anthony Knuth stood to face a judge in jail after police say he shot a child.

Police say a friend had brought her three kids over — one of them is the victim.

Then at some point, a real gun was shot off — putting a real bullet in the victim’s leg.

Police say the child was shot by Knuh’s rifle.

“It’s not an excuse and I won’t make excuses, but there comes a time when justice is served, and he needs rehab and mental help,” Heidi Netty, Knuth’s Sister said.

Netty says her brother suffers from alcoholism and that his drinking problem became worse after their sister died in August.

His arrest report notes — he admitted to police about drinking shots of alcohol and several beers.

But says he didn’t remember shooting anyone.

“They lived together. I just think he’s trying to drink the thoughts away,” Netty said.

Knuth’s family believes he was trying to show the boys the gun at the time it went off.

“It’s not what it looks like on paper, so we’re going to try to get him help,” his sister said.