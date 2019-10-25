Florida man accused of stealing $14,000 worth of Disney costumes

ORLANDO, Fl. (CNN) — A Florida man is accused of stealing $14,000 worth of Disney costumes over a two year period.

Video shows the man involved in a scuffle with police right before being handcuffed.

Officers told the man they’d be keeping his phone during the police interview.

According to detectives, the smartphone he didn’t want to give up was used to take these pictures of costumes and props they say he stole from Walt Disney World.

“So those pictures are on the internet right now and they’re attached to your phone number. You didn’t send those pictures out?” the officer asked.

“No,” said the suspect Patrick Spikes.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office says the 24-year-old is a former Disney worker.

He used his ID to get behind-the-scenes access to the theme park.

Then he’d take backstage photos he’d upload to his Twitter account called ‘Back Door Disney.’

Back in 2018, Disney reported an animatronic stolen from Epcot.

It later discovered costumes missing from the Haunted Mansion and other attractions.

Deputies say spikes and his cousin, Blaytin Taunton, stole the items and they have the pics to prove it.

Taunton even created this fake name and id.

Investigators say this is Spikes wearing one of the wigs.

And this is Taunton’s girlfriend showing off and dress Disney reported stolen.

Detectives say the duo would then sell many of the items online, making thousands of dollars per illegal transaction.

This had been going on for over two years.

