PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey man was arrested on a felony charge Saturday after authorities said he threw a hot dog at an officer who was warning him of violating a city ordinance, arrest documents said.

Officers said Jason Stoll, 47, of New Port Richey ignored the warnings and continued to sell hot dogs in the roadway Saturday around 12 a.m. after his street closure permit ended.

Stoll was asked to put the hot dog down but authorities said he continued his attempt to sell it.

Stoll then became “extremely upset” before he intentionally threw the hot dog at the officer, documents added.

The officer was in a full police uniform at the time of the incident.

Stoll was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. If convicted, he could face up to a minimum of 3 years in jail.