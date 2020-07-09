Florida man fired from job after Costco mask outburst

FORT MYERS-NAPLES, Fla. (KRON/CNN) – A man who was caught on camera in a fit of rage at a Florida Costco after an elderly woman asked him to wear a face mask is now unemployed.

Officials with Ted Todd Insurance on social media identified the man in the viral video as Daniel Maples, who had worked with the insurance agency since 2016.

“Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance,” the statement read. “Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated.”

The company further said it also intends to review its “internal existing culture” in light of the disturbing footage.

Maples’ bio has since been removed from the company website.

“Threatening behavior and intimidation go against our core mission to be trusted advisors in our community,” the statement continued.

The viral video shows the encounter between Maples and the elderly woman that happened June 27.

It shows Maples yelling at the woman after she asked him to put on a mask.

A man then stepped in to defend her while citing the number of new coronavirus cases in Florida from the previous day.

“You’re harassing me,” Maples said to the man.

“I am not harassing you,” the man replied.

“I feel threatened,” Maples yelled while walking toward the man. “Back off! Threaten me again! Back the f—k up, put your f—king phone down!”

Maples has yet to publicly comment about the incident.

Costco rules say you have to wear a face covering at all times inside its stores – a rule that applies to both employees and shoppers.

