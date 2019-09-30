Florida man has no family, so public is invited to his funeral

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The public is invited to attend a veteran’s funeral Tuesday in Sarasota, Florida as the man had no immediate family.

Edward K. Pearson died Aug. 31.

He was 80-years-old.

Because Pearson had no immediate family to attend his funeral, the public is welcome to attend.

His public service will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

The cemetery is located at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota.

Officers from the Sarasota Police Department are also planning to attend in honor of the veteran.