Florida man with AR-15, bullet proof vest rings neighbor's door

BOCA RATON (KRON/CNN) - A Florida man is not happy with his local law enforcement after their response to a 911 call he made.

Tom D'Errico watched from California as a frightening scenario unfolded on his doorbell camera.

A man staggered around the front door with a semi-automatic rifle and ballistic vest on.

This happened all while D'Errico's wife and children hid inside the house.

They called 911 but it took 20 minutes for police to show up, something D'Errico says is unacceptable considering the circumstances.

"I believe mistakes were made that night," D'Errico said. "You don't know what this man is going to do. So, I thought that would be a priority and to make sure all units are called."

The suspect in this case was D'Errico's neighbor Kevin Flaherty.

He's charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.B ut wasn't actually arrested until the next day.

The sheriff's office says that's because the situation didn't constitute a direct threat nor did there appear to be imminent danger.

According to the arrest report, the teen who called 911 told investigators Flaherty has threatened his family before.

