Florida woman accused of killing 8-year-old daughter, stepfather

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman who was on the run Monday after she allegedly killed her daughter and stepfather is now in custody, WPTV reported.

Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of her stepfather and 8-year-old daughter. Her mother was also wounded in the shooting and is recovering in the hospital with injuries said to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Torres early Monday morning after she fled the scene and said she was considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives located Torres at about 10:30 a.m. Monday and she was placed under arrest.

Further information was not immediately available.

