Florida woman didn’t know she was pregnant, delivers baby

FLORIDA (CNN) — A Florida woman thought she was having a serious back ache, but turned out she was in labor and she had no idea she was even pregnant.

“I was losing weight very steadily from beginning to August. I lost 140 pounds,” Daria Yackwack said.

For close to a decade, Yackwack had lived with polycystic ovary syndrome.

The U.S. Department of health and human services defines it as a hormonal imbalance that affects one in 10 women.

For Daria it meant weight gain and changes to what her future would look like.

Last year, she made the decision to have a gastric sleeve procedure performed — a surgery that removed more than half of her stomach.

“Look, you look so good. You lost so much weight. I’m like, I know, thank you,” Yackwack said.

But it was in August when her success turned into a scare.

“And I woke up with very bad back pain. I was crying and like screaming,” she said.

It turns out she was pregnant — 35 weeks, in fact.

“Then they came and did a fourth ultrasound and they went up like in my rib cage. And they’re like, oh, yeah, there’s a baby in there. It’s a big baby. You’re gonna give birth,” she said.

Aurora Lynn was born nine hours after Daria woke up with that back pain.

She was born five weeks early.

No prenatal, no checkups and perfectly healthy.

“I’m so happy to be a mama. She’s a great little baby girl,” Yackwack said.

With the baby comes the question. How did you not know you were pregnant?

“All the other symptoms, like heartburn and gas, pain and bloat. They just attributed to my surgery because those are the symptoms. Yes, maybe a little girl. It’s nice to know that I can get pregnant again. But right now, one is good enough,” she said.

