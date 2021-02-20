Florida women dress up as ‘grannies’ to get COVID vaccines

Two women were issued trespass warnings after they attempted to get COVID-19 vaccinations by disguising themselves as elderly at a convention center in Orlando, Florida, on the morning of Wednesday, February 17, health officials said.

Orange County’s health director Dr Raul Pino had described during a Thursday news briefing how the women had “dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for a second time,” prompting laughter from some attendees. Pino said the women’s disguises included bonnets, gloves, and glasses – “the whole thing.” He did not know how the women had acquired the first dose of the vaccine.

Body-worn camera footage released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows Olga Monroy-Ramirez (45) and Martha Vivian Monroy (35) being confronted by officials at the Orange County Convention Center’s drive-thru vaccination site.

Department of Health personnel requested Orange County deputies to issue trespass warnings to the two women, who registered for vaccinations with dates of birth that did not match those they provided on site, the sheriff’s office said. No other law enforcement action was taken.

The Orange County Government is providing vaccinations to frontline health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, and all Florida residents who are at least 65 years old.