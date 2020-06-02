Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd‘s funeral, ESPN reports.

A funeral for Floyd will be held June 9 in his hometown of Houston, Texas, family attorney Ben Crump told CNN.

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, confirmed the boxer’s involvement in a statement to ESPN.

“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, (Mayweather) is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe told ESPN.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis last week.

One former officer, who was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — but protesters say the charge isn’t harsh enough, and are demanding charges for the other officers involved.

Latest Stories: