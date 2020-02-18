Following gain, California to reopen health coverage signups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – State officials in California say more than 1.5 million people have purchased health insurance through a taxpayer-funded marketplace.
That’s a 1.6% increase over last year’s enrollment. It’s the first increase after three years of decline.
The increase comes after state lawmakers passed a law requiring people without health insurance to pay a tax.
State officials also announced a special enrollment period will begin Wednesday and run through April 30.
To be eligible, people must check a box on a form that says they did not know about the new tax for not having health insurance.
Latest Stories:
- Ayesha Curry claps back at troll who called her a ‘real life farm animal’
- Historian, author exposes secret projects, ideas, and plot for ‘Nuking the Moon’
- Alaska Airlines giving away 2-for-1 flight vouchers at upcoming Sharks game
- Congressman pushing to remove restrictions on churches talking politics
- Trump expected to commute former Gov. Blagojevich sentence