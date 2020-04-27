‘Food supply chain is breaking,’ Tyson Foods warns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) – Could we be on the cusp of a meat shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Tyson Foods is warning that “millions of pounds of meat” will disappear from the supply chain as the pandemic pushes more and more food processing plants to close, leading to product shortages in grocery stores nationwide, CNN reports.

Tyson board chairman John Tyson voiced his opinions in a full-page advertisement published over the weekend in the New York Times, Washington Post and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Tyson added that US farmers don’t have anywhere to sell their livestock, saying in part “millions of animals — chickens, pigs and cattle — will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities.”

“There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed,” Tyson added.

Tyson Foods, which employs roughly 100,000 workers, closed its pork plants in Waterloo, Iowa, and Logansport, Indiana, last week so that workers in those facilities could be tested for the virus.

CNN recently spoke to three employees who work in the facility who expressed ongoing concerns that not enough was done to protect them from virus, with one worker saying that practicing social distancing inside the facility was nearly impossible to do.

In response to the claims, Tyson Foods said that plants were sanitized daily.

Additionally, Tyson said the company has taken steps to protect its workers, including taking their temperatures and requiring face masks in all of its facilities. He added that the company is paying out bonuses to frontline workers and truckers, as well as donating food in local communities.

