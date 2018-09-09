Food truck refuses service to law enforcement

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A 'sorry we are closed' sign is displayed in the window of a cafe. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WISH) - - A food truck has garnered attention on social media after its refusal to serve members of law enforcement.

Rocky's Road Brew in Detroit on Friday posted an image on its Facebook page that read, "We reserve the right to refuse service to cops," which accompanying text that explained neighbors, customers and the business's proprietor do not feel safe around members of the Detroit Police Department or other law enforcement:

On this street corner I encounter all types and the only type that has ever purposely intimidated me is DPD. The majority of my neighbors, customers, and myself do not feel safe around law enforcement agents (ICE, DPD, Homeland Security, etc). I have asked friends from the National Lawyers Guild and I am well within my rights to refuse service to law enforcement agents. This for the safety of my neighbors and customers (who have all become friends) and myself. #blacklivesmatter #refugeeswelcome #chingalamigra

A Saturday post on the food truck's Facebook page described an encounter with two people "with bulletproof vests and badges," who pulled up outside the food truck. According to the post, the server initially said the truck was closed. When a woman got out of the SUV and asked why they weren't being served, the proprietor said, "I don't serve law enforcement."

Then, according to the post, the woman said "she was with the humane society" and "became belligerent," taking pictures and harassing other customers, which is when the food truck refused her service. The woman or her companion then posted a "false account of what happened" that went viral, according to the food truck.

The post said "because of the madness I’ll be doing some self care," and the food truck was closed on Saturday.