Footage shows missing 6-year-old girl on school bus before disappearance

CAYCE, S.C. (CNN) – As many as 250 law enforcement officers are now involved in the search for a missing 6-year-old girl in Cayce, South Carolina.

Footage from a school bus on Monday is the last known video of Faye Swetlik before she disappeared.

Police shared the video along with some recent photos of Faye at a press conference Wednesday.

Investigators say they have found no evidence of an abduction in this case, which is why an Amber Alert has not been issued.

They have not ruled out any possibilities including that she may have wandered off or hurt herself and needs help.

Officials said they have found some useful surveillance footage.

During their investigation, authorities towed two cars from the property where Faye lives.

They are processing the cars for useful evidence, but they did not provide more details on this.

Investigators say Faye’s mother, father, and her mother’s boyfriend are cooperating.

