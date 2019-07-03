For 1st time ever, researchers say they’ve found a way to eliminate HIV in mice

Researchers are touting what they call a potential breakthrough in HIV research.

The scientists say they managed to completely eliminate the virus in some mice.

They used a combination of anti-viral therapy and a gene-editing technique called “Crispr.”

The treatment cleared the virus in about one-third of mice used in the experiment.

But scientists say they need more research to see if that technique can be used in human patients.

About 36 people were living with HIV in 2016 across the globe.

The study was conducted by Temple University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The results were published in the Journal “Nature Communications” on Tuesday.