Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

For 1st time ever, researchers say they’ve found a way to eliminate HIV in mice

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Researchers are touting what they call a potential breakthrough in HIV research.

The scientists say they managed to completely eliminate the virus in some mice.

They used a combination of anti-viral therapy and a gene-editing technique called “Crispr.”

The treatment cleared the virus in about one-third of mice used in the experiment.

But scientists say they need more research to see if that technique can be used in human patients.

About 36 people were living with HIV in 2016 across the globe.

The study was conducted by Temple University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The results were published in the Journal “Nature Communications” on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News