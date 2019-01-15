Forget cough syrup: Chocolate may be a better cough suppressant, study says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Got a cough that just won't go away?
Toss the cough syrup and grab a piece of chocolate -- that's what a few English researchers are suggesting!
According to a research group at the University of Hull in Yorkshire, England, a study explored the link between chocolate and respiratory health.
A total 163 patients in Europe who had a cough were examined.
Those patients were randomly prescribed either regular codeine or a chocolate-based medicine called ROCOCO.
Research showed that patients who took the chocolate-based medication reported a "significant improvement" in their symptoms within two days, compared to those who took the regular cough syrup.
“We have just seen the results of the largest real-world study of an over-the-counter cough remedy ever undertaken in Europe,” lead author Alyn Morice told the Daily Mail. “This proves that a new medicine which contains cocoa is better than a standard linctus.”
The study's authors recommended sucking on a piece of chocolate to help relieve cough symptoms.
If you're thinking hot chocolate counts, think again!
Researchers say hot cocoa may not be as effective because it does not come into contact with the throat long enough.
- ROOKIE OFFICER JUST TWO WEEKS INTO JOB SHOT, KILLED IN DAVIS
- KIDNAPPED TEEN JAYME CLOSS SAYS ABDUCTOR KILLED HER PARENTS
- GOFUNDME TO REFUND $20M IN DONATIONS MADE TO 'TRUMP WALL'
- 2 FEMALE ROOKIE OFFICERS SHOT, KILLED IN 2 DAYS
- TEEN DOES 'BIRD BOX CHALLENGE' WHILE DRIVING, ENDS POORLY
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Here's how to get a free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts this week
- Military says service members killed in Syria
- Pelosi asks Trump to delay State of Union speech
- Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-