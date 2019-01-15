Forget cough syrup: Chocolate may be a better cough suppressant, study says

Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Got a cough that just won't go away?

Toss the cough syrup and grab a piece of chocolate -- that's what a few English researchers are suggesting!

According to a research group at the University of Hull in Yorkshire, England, a study explored the link between chocolate and respiratory health.

A total 163 patients in Europe who had a cough were examined.

Those patients were randomly prescribed either regular codeine or a chocolate-based medicine called ROCOCO.

Research showed that patients who took the chocolate-based medication reported a "significant improvement" in their symptoms within two days, compared to those who took the regular cough syrup.

“We have just seen the results of the largest real-world study of an over-the-counter cough remedy ever undertaken in Europe,” lead author Alyn Morice told the Daily Mail. “This proves that a new medicine which contains cocoa is better than a standard linctus.”

The study's authors recommended sucking on a piece of chocolate to help relieve cough symptoms.

If you're thinking hot chocolate counts, think again!

Researchers say hot cocoa may not be as effective because it does not come into contact with the throat long enough.

