Former aide: Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2020

Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton smiles as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks during a campaign event at the Taylor Allderdice High School, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP...

NEW YORK (WROC) - Hillary Clinton will take another shot at a return to the White House, a former advisor to the former First Lady writes in an op-ed.

In the column posted by Democrats Mark Penn and Andrew Stein in the Wall Street Journal, "True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies. She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House."

It would be Clinton's third shot to become the first woman president for the United States. Clinton, who served as a New York Senator from 2001 to 2009, ran in 2008, but lost the Democratic Primary to Barack Obama.

In 2016, all signs pointed to a win for Clinton until President Trump mounted a massive upset on Election Night.

Last year, however, Clinton shot down speculation that she could mount a new campaign, saying when asked: "No, I'm not going to run again."

