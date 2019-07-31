Former ‘American Idol’ star faces 10 years to life for drug charges

NORFOLK, Va. (KRON) – Former “American Idol” star Antonella Barba pleaded guilty to drug charges in Virginia federal court on Tuesday.

32-year-old Barba, who also appeared on “Fear Factor,” pleaded guilty to possession of at least 400 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

The guilty plea carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to a plea agreement filed in court.

She could face a possible life sentence and up to $10 million in fines, as well as forfeiting all assets, according to the agreement.

Barba will be sentenced in November.

The aspiring singer was one of several members of a drug ring when she was arrested in Norfolk in October 2018.

Police staked out a Norfolk stash house and arrested Barba with nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl. She told police she’d arrived that day from Los Angeles.

She was previously charged with shoplifting in New York and has a felony marijuana case pending in Kansas.

Barba, of New Jersey, reached the top 16 on “American Idol” in 2007, the year Jordin Sparks won.

