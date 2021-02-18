Former GOP Senate leader Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former GOP Senate leader Bob Dole was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, a statement posted to his Twitter on Thursday said.
Dole, 97 years old, was a U.S. Senator from Kansas from 1969–1996 — becoming the longest-serving Republican leader as he held the Senate Majority Leader seat for some time.
“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday,” the statement reads. “While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”
Dole ran against Bill Clinton for the 1996 presidential election.