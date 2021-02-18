Former GOP Senate leader Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

FILE – In this May 27, 2019 file photo, former Sen. Bob Dole, right, and his wife Elizabeth Dole acknowledge well-wishers during a Memorial Day ceremony, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, endorsed western Kansas’ congressman Rep. Roger Marshall in the state’s GOP Senate primary. Marshall’s campaign announced Dole’s backing and Dole tweeted that Marshall is “a true friend to KS.” Marshall has served in Congress since 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former GOP Senate leader Bob Dole was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, a statement posted to his Twitter on Thursday said.

Dole, 97 years old, was a U.S. Senator from Kansas from 1969–1996 — becoming the longest-serving Republican leader as he held the Senate Majority Leader seat for some time.

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday,” the statement reads. “While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”

Dole ran against Bill Clinton for the 1996 presidential election.