Former President Obama wishes Joe Biden happy birthday

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House on November 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. The President is speaking after his Infrastructure bill was finally passed in the House of Representatives after negotiations with lawmakers on Capitol Hill went late into the night. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Barrack Obama took to Twitter on Saturday to wish President Joe Biden a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my friend and my brother, @POTUS!” the former president tweeted.

Obama also thanked Biden for gifting us “better infrastructure” and for all he’s “doing to build this country back better.”

President Biden turns 79 on Saturday, November 20th.

Biden, the 46th President of the United States, was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was the oldest president in U.S. history at the time he was sworn-in.

Obama wasn’t the only political figure to wish Biden happy birthday as well as comment on moving the country forward.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted “It’s been an honor to work with you to move our country forward, hope it’s not too cold for your favorite ice cream today.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also tweeted “Wishing you a happy and joyous day, POTUS.

On Friday, President Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Harris as he went under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.