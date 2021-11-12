Former Raiders head coach Gruden sues NFL, Goodell over ‘forced resignation’

FILE – Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to the media after an NFL football practice in Henderson, Nev., in this Saturday, July 31, 2021, file photo. Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, Oct. 11, 2021, that he is stepping down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.(AP Photo/David Becker, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is suing the National Football League and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, over his resignation last month, a resignation he describes in court paperwork as “forced.”

The lawsuit, filed in Clark County District Court, claims the NFL and Goodell “through a malicious and orchestrated campaign… sought to destroy” Gruden’s reputation.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Oct. 11 after emails surfaced showing he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.

The announcement was imminent after a New York Times investigation revealed Gruden had not only used racist comments in an email in 2011, but had regularly used derogatory language in emails during his employment with ESPN.

The report specifically noted that for several years, Gruden “casually and frequently unleashed misogynist and homophobic language… to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league’s momentous changes.”

Gruden’s racist comments came under fire after the first email was made public and revealed Gruden wrote complaining about then head of the NFL’s Players Association, DeMaurice Smith, and wrote to Bruce Allen, then with the Washington Football Team that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires.”

The lawsuit seeks a jury award Gruden damages for his resignation.