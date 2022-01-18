Former Vogue chief André Leon Talley dead at 73

(KRON) – André Leon Talley, the former Vogue chief, has died at the age of 73.
Designer Diane von Furstenberg confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.
“Good bye darling André ❤️🙏… no one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was more soulful and grander than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyful now ❤️🙏 I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I will miss your loud screams and your loyal friendship…I love you soooo much ❤️🙏,” Furstenberg wrote.
The fashion journalist reportedly died at a hospital in White Plains, New York on Tuesday, according to TMZ.