‘Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister dead at 62

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Tommy “Tiny” Lister, known for his intimidating role as “Deebo” in “Friday”, has died, according to TMZ.

He was 62.

Lister was found unresponsive in his apartment in Marina del Rey, Calif. after displaying symptoms of COVID-19 in recent days, according to Variety.

His official cause of death has not been released.

Lister, who was blind in his right eye, has been bullying the TV screens since the early 1990’s.

He played the neighborhood bully “Deebo” in “Friday” and the film’s sequel, “Next Friday”.

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

Lister also had to pro wrestling stints, wrestling Hulk Hogan in the WWF. He was billed as “Zeus: The Human Wrecking Machine”.

His film roles included playing a prisoner in “The Dark Knight”, “Austin Powers in Goldmember” and “The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence)”.

Lister was also featured in “The Fifth Element” as the Galactic President. He appeared in the Adam Sandler film “Little Nicky” as Nicky’s older brother Cassius.

The Compton native is survived by a daughter.