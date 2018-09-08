Friends, collaborators mourn rapper Mac Miller
(CNN) -- Rapper Mac Miller's sudden death at age 26 has left the music community stunned.
After the news broke, Miller's collaborators, former tour mates and friends took to social media to mourn the passing of an artist who many felt had only just begun what was poised to be a rich career.
Chance the Rapper
"I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him." -- via Twitter
Post Malone
"You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person." -- via Twitter
Ed Sheeran
"This just really saddened me. I hung out with Mac a few times over the years and he was always such a sweetheart, always had the time of day for anyone, whoever they were. As well as being a great talent, he was a great human. Love and prayers to his family and friends. I don't know what else to say. It's so heartbreaking." -- via Instagram
Solange Knowles
"Rest in your peace Mac Miller.
Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.
Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all" -- via Twitter
Shawn Mendes
"Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller." -- via Twitter
Papa Roach
Wow. R.I.P. Mac Miller. That was one talented kid. Such a loss. -- via Twitter
Jaden Smith
"Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You." -- via Twitter
September 7, 2018
Khalid
"this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller" -- via Twitter
Missy Elliott
"I'm so saddened to hear about @MacMiller...Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time." -- via Twitter
J. Cole
"Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller."
"This is a message for anybody in this game that's going through something. If you don't feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me."
-- in two messages via Twitter
Wiz Khalifa
"Praying for Mac's family and that he rest easy." -- via Twitter
