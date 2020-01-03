Fugitive wanted for 40 years arrested for public intoxication

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV/CNN) – After 40 years on the lam, it’s back to the lockup for a convicted robber.

Jose Chico Romero is 64-years-old now.

He’s spent most of his life on the run.

While on work release in South Carolina in 1979, Romero escaped and he wasn’t captured until recently on Dec. 28.

But authorities in Delaware didn’t know he was wanted, so they released him.

After running fingerprints and realizing the mistake, Romero was picked up again New Year’s Day.

Now he’s awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

He will spend 2020 behind bars as he will have to finish the 7 years left on his original sentence for armed robbery.

He could get extra time for the escape.

