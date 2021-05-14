Fully vaccinated NFL players, staff no longer required to wear mask

San Francisco 49ers players wear mask during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The National Football League made a major modification to its COVID-19 face mask mandate on Friday.

This after the CDC updated its mask guidance on Thursday, allowing fully vaccinated people to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

In a memo sent to clubs on Friday and tweeted out by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL and NFLPA said fully vaccinated players and staff are not required to wear masks inside or outside the club facility.

New guidance from the NFL for fully vaccinated players and masks: pic.twitter.com/hucm05CRTy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2021

Fully vaccinated means 14 days have passed since the person received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Players and staff who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors and outdoors at the club facility.

While the league has updated guidelines consistent with the CDC, organizations should still follow local and/or state regulations.