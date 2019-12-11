Funeral held for UPS driver killed in Florida shootout

MIAMI (CNN) — He was just doing his job.

But a typical day delivering packages during the holiday season turned tragic for Frank Ordonez and his family.

The 27-year-old was killed during a shoot out with police and robbers who carjacked him in his UPS truck.

“All I know is that I’ve left my son here and I have to leave by myself. That’s what I know. It wasn’t time to leave him here,” Luz Apolinario, mother of Ordonez, said through a translator.

Tears streamed down their faces and their arms wrapped around one another as family and friends said their final goodbyes.

The 27-year-old was laid to rest, surrounded by loved ones at Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes.

The day started with a procession from the Miami funeral home where hundreds gathered the night before to say goodbye.

Ordonez was killed last Thursday after two men robbed a jewelry store in Coral Gables.

They kidnapped him and used his UPS delivery truck as their getaway vehicle after a shootout with police, Ordonez, the two armed men and an innocent bystander, Richard Cutshaw were all killed.

Now Ordonez’s family is looking for justice.

“You and the media have to help me bring justice for my son. I want you to be my voice. To bring justice,” his mother said.

Ordonez leaves behind two children.

UPS workers across the U.S. honored Ordonez with a moment of silence Monday night.