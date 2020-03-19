Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid after disruptive candidacy

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party 2020 bid.
She’s offering her full support to former Vice President Joe Biden.
She made the announcement by email on Thursday.
