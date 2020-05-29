Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic reopen stores amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., parent company of Old Navy, Athleta, Gap, Banana Republic, Janie and Jack, and Intermix, announced Thursday it is preparing to reopen up to 800 of its stores before the end of the month.

A selection of stores in California are already open, a company spokesperson confirmed.

“The company’s top priority remains the health and safety of its employees, customers, and communities, and a number of health and safety measures will be implemented to provide a safe and seamless shopping experience,” the company said in a statement.

To find out which stores are now open near you, click here. Hours vary by location.

Just a day ago, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, and Home Goods’ parent company also announced most of its stores would reopen in the next month.

Store reopening across the US are underway amid easing of coronavirus restrictions during the pandemic.

