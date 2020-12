SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Longtime U.S. Air Force pilot Chuck Yeager has passed away. He was 97 years old.

The WWII fighter pilot was the first person to break the sound barrier.

His wife, Victoria, announced Yeager’s death on Twitter highlighting his “legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

