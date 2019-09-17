General Mills recalls Gold Medal flour due to E. coli risk

(CNN) – General Mills is recalling pounds of its all-purpose flour due to E. coli concerns.

On Monday General Mills announced it was voluntarily recalling 5-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour.

The recall only focuses on the flour with a “Use By” date of Sept. 6, 2020.

According to General Mills, that flour could potentially contain E. coli.

The bacteria was discovered during a sampling of the product.

There have been no reports of confirmed illnesses connected to this recall.

Still, General Mills says anyone with this flour should throw it away.

