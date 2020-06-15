George Floyd’s daughter is now a Disney shareholder, thanks to Barbra Streisand

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The daughter of George Floyd now owns Disney shares as she was gifted the stock from celebrity entertainer Barbra Streisand.

A photo of 6-year-old Gianna Floyd holding up her new portfolio was posted over the weekend on Instagram.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” reads the post.

It is unclear how many shares Gianna received from Streisand.

The post was shared to an Instagram account for Gianna that launched last week. The page features numerous photos of the little girl with her father.

The profile description on Gianna’s Instagram account reads: “My Daddy Changed the World.”

Last week, Gianna was granted a full-ride scholarship to Texas Southern University in Houston if she chooses to attend.

In a press release on their website, the Board of Regents of TSU revealed they had “approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna … if she wishes to attend the University.”

Floyd, who was 46, died on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis. A criminal complaint accuses fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of kneeling on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed black man, for nearly nine minutes.

