Georgia 2nd grader tests positive for coronavirus after 1st day back to school

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – Some Georgia students are back in the classroom and the feedback hasn’t been pretty.

Parents and teachers alike are outraged on social media at the lack of precaution and they are worried about the chance that COVID-19 could be spreading.

“Personally I think that school is going to end very soon, at least in person. I don’t think it’s going to last very long,” said student Cameron Scremmer.

A second-grader tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after starting school Monday morning.

In a statement from the Cherokee County School District, Barbra P. Jacoby, chief communications officer, states all Sixes elementary parents have been notified and contact tracing conducted.

Due to this exposure, the affected second-grade classroom will be temporarily closed.

The teacher and 20 other students in the class must quarantine for two weeks, returning back to virtual learning.

In Paulding County, the first day of school picture is going viral.

It shows students not social distancing and hardly any masks in sight.

Similar photos were shared in Cherokee County, some snapped at Etowah and Sequoyah High Schools.

Scremmer said he feels unsafe.

“Social distancing, mask, and hand sanitizer has been hammered into our heads… so it is kind of like the new norm…so to not have much of that is a little bit weird and uncomfortable,” Scremmer said.

According to Cherokee County School District’s chief of communications, the second grader’s teacher is symptom-free, and will teach the class online from home.

