Georgia father, son charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (KRON) — A Georgia father and son have been arrested and charged with the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging on a residential street, authorities announced Thursday.

On May 7, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, for the death of Arbery. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Arbery was in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23 when the father and son confronted Arbery with two firearms. Travis McMichael then shot and killed Arbery.

This case is being investigated in partnership with District Attorney Tom Durden.

On May 5th, 2020, District Attorney Tom Durden formally requested the GBI investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The Kingsland Office initiated an investigation on May 6th, 2020.

On April 29th, 2020, the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) requested that the GBI investigate allegations of threats against GCPD and individuals involved in the active investigation.

These investigations are all active and ongoing. If anyone has information related to these cases, please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Latest News Headlines: