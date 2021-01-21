Georgia Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Just one day after his inauguration, Congresswoman Greene released a statement on introducing the articles of impeachment.

“President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency,” she wrote. “His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies.”

My statement on introducing Articles of Impeachment against President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/1mq7QRBbTX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Rep. Greene announced earlier this month that she had planned to file articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

The Georgia Republican’s announcement came after the U.S. House voted to impeach former president Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.