Georgia authorities investigate Trump call to ‘find’ votes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former President Donald Trump is going to face yet another criminal investigation, this time by prosecutors in a Georgia county for his phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State.

According to a New York Times report published Wednesday, a Fulton County prosecutor is investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results in Georgia.

The Office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also looking into the January 2 call, his spokesman Walter Jones confirmed on Monday.

“The Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives. The investigations are fact-finding and administrative in nature. Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General,” Jones said.

In a leaked recording of the call, Trump is heard telling Raffensperger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

He also said, “there’s nothing wrong with saying that you’ve recalculated.”

Raffensperger was heard not faltering on the election results, which had already gone through a recount.

“Mr. President, we have to stand by our numbers. We believe our numbers are right,” Raffensperger told Trump over the phone.

The Times reported that Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis sent a letter Raffensperger and other state officials about saving documents regarding the call for a criminal investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.