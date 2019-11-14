Live Now
Get free coffee with Starbucks’ 2-for-1 deal Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN/KRON) – Starbucks fans are in for a double treat on Thursday.

The coffee chain is rolling out a buy-one-get-one-free deal – offering a free drink if you buy one that’s at least grande size.

To get the deal, you have to be at a participating store between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

You also have to order through the Starbucks app.

The offer includes both traditional favorites and holiday specials, such as the Eggnog Latte and Peppermint Mocha.

The deal is part of the company’s happy hour promotion that’s available on select Thursdays.

