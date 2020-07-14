Get free doughnuts for Krispy Kreme’s 83rd birthday on Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Krispy Kreme turns 83 on Friday, July 17.

To celebrate, the doughnut chain is offering a sweet deal this Friday.

Anyone buying a dozen doughnuts of any kind will also get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for free!

The offer applies to anyone buying doughnuts for takeout or in the drive-thru at participating locations in the US and Canada.

To make things even sweeter, Krispy Kreme says it will have extended “Hot Light” hours, so get ’em while they’re hot!

Latest Stories: