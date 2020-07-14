Live Now
Get free doughnuts for Krispy Kreme’s 83rd birthday on Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Krispy Kreme turns 83 on Friday, July 17.

To celebrate, the doughnut chain is offering a sweet deal this Friday.

Anyone buying a dozen doughnuts of any kind will also get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for free!

The offer applies to anyone buying doughnuts for takeout or in the drive-thru at participating locations in the US and Canada.

To make things even sweeter, Krispy Kreme says it will have extended “Hot Light” hours, so get ’em while they’re hot!

