Giant 26-pound cat looking for forever home

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – This pretty kitty is in need of a forever home!

Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia is hoping someone who sees this animal will want to adopt Bee-Jay, or Mister B for short.

Mister B is just 2-years-old but look at what a big boy he is!

The shelter calls him a big cat with a big heart.

Their tweet describes Mister B as a “chonk,” which according to Urban Dictionary is an “aggressively chubby housecat.”

If you’re interested in adopting him, go to MorrisAnimalRefuge.org/beejay.

