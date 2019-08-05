Gilroy community mourns victims of mass shootings

GILROY (KRON) – Gilroy Garlic Festival grounds are still considered a crime scene as investigators have been there now for a week continuing their investigation.

While the community is still heartbroken over the mass shooting last Sunday, they suffered a little more over the weekend when they saw two more mass shootings – one in El Paso and hours later one in Dayton.

They know exactly how those two cities are feeling now.

One woman from Gilroy says on behalf of her city, she wants to send love to El Paso and Dayton.

“You don’t want to leave the house. You go innocently to the store and it happens. At Walmart. At the gas station and anything can erupt…” said Temecula resident Laura Juarez.

Three people were killed during last Sunday’s Garlic Festival shooting.

