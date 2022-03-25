(The Hill) – Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reportedly sent then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows text messages after the 2020 presidential election urging efforts to overturn the result to keep former President Trump in office.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is examining the messages, which were obtained Thursday by The Washington Post and CBS News.

In one of the 29 texts exchanged between Ginni Thomas and Meadows, sent on Nov. 10, she wrote: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” according to the Post.

The text was sent shortly after many media outlets began projecting then-nominee Joe Biden as the country’s next president.

“This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote to Thomas on Nov. 24, per the Post. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

George Terwilliger III, Meadows’s attorney, acknowledged to the Post that the messages exist but said “nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” Thomas did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

The Hill has reached out to Thomas and Meadows for comment.

Meadows gave the Jan. 6 committee access to a total of 2,320 text messages he sent or received, including the 29 with Thomas.