Girls to buy Thanksgiving meals for needy

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Two Charlotte sisters are on a mission to feed more than 100 families this Thanksgiving.

That’s quite an impressive feat when you consider Alex and Caroline Fischer are only six and nine years old.

The girls sold lemonade and baked goods to raise money for turkey and all the trimmings.

They also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the Thanksgiving feasts.

This year, they made enough to buy 108 turkeys and the accompanying ingredients.

Neighbors helped them pack boxes of food, rent a truck and deliver it all by Nov. 23.

They plan to continue the family tradition next year because they have a lot to be thankful for.

