Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at the Super Bowl
NEW YORK (AP) — Gladys Knight will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Super Bowl.
The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she’s proud to use her voice to “unite and represent our country” in her hometown of Atlanta.
The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”
Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.
CBS broadcasts this year’s Super Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.
