GNC files for bankruptcy, plans to permanently close up to 1,200 stores

DEER PARK, NEW YORK – MARCH 26: A general view of a GNC store on March 26, 2020 in Deer Park, New York. Across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – GNC has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close up to 1,200 stores as it reports a decline in sales and nearly $1 billion of debt, CNN Business reports.

The vitamin and dietary supplement company, which has been in business for the past 85 years, will continue to operate but will become smaller, CNN said.

It has a total of 5,800 retail stores across the US.

Around 30% of its stores in the United States and Canada were forced to temporarily close because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

GNC said it hopes to emerge from bankruptcy this fall with an “opportunity to improve our balance sheet while continuing to advance our business strategy, right-size our corporate store portfolio, and strengthen our brands to protect the long-term sustainability of our company.”

