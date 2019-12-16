Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Goldfish releases 2 veggie flavors

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A staple snack food is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers.

The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors – sweet carrot and cheesy tomato!

The crackers include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes.

They’ll hit grocery store shelves starting Jan. 1 and should be available nationwide by March.

Research chefs at Campbell say the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children’s diets.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News