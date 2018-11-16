Good Samaritan pays man's $367 bill at Target
AHWATUKEE, Arizona (KRON/CNN) - An Arizona customer at Target is looking for the person who paid their bill and then walked away.
Howard Gipson suffers from MS and just moved to Arizona.
A few days ago, he went to Target to stock up on supplies. But when he got to the cashier, his credit card was declined.
But the disappointment and embarrassment didn't last long. A customer in line discreetly paid Gipson's $367 bill and then took off.
Now, Gipson says he would love to thank them in person.
"Just what that guy did, I just couldn't believe it," Gipson said. "I just hope he's watching this. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
Gipson says he now plans to pay it forward himself.
